Short-term rental regulations in Richmond went into effect Wednesday.
The finalized regulations come after nearly five years of discussion and study. Prior to the regulations' implementation, city code prohibited residential rentals offered for a period of fewer than 30 consecutive days. Still, in March 2018, 749 unique short-term rental units were active within the city.
Under the new regulations, Airbnb and other short-term rental operators must reside in their rental units - or a home on the property - for at least 185 days of the year. The number of nights a year each short-term rental can operate is currently unlimited.
The new rules also require that renters pay a $300 fee every two years for a short-term rental permit.
Thomas Courtney, who is a part of group of Richmond short-term rental operators, said that getting his input into the city's evaluative process was near-impossible.
"I felt powerless to do anything, and I think most of the short-term rental operators felt the same," Courtney said.
Courtney sees short-term rental regulations as a "fairly simple thing to evaluate." He worries that the bureaucratic forces he and other rental operators encountered while trying to provide input on rental regulations will extend to bigger, more complicated issues.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said in a statement that he hopes the move will protect the city housing from becoming a "speculative market."
"Bottom line: the health of our city’s housing market must be protected," he said.
To formulate the new regulations, the city studied rental regulations in 14 localities — all of which were either in Virginia or comparable in size to Richmond. In Arlington, for example, Airbnb owners are likewise required to reside in their rental units for 185 days per year.
