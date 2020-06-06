Alexsis Rodgers, a Hanover native who served as Gov. Ralph Northam’s policy director during his term as lieutenant governor, announced Saturday that she will enter the Richmond mayoral race.
Rodgers joins a field that is expected to include incumbent Levar Stoney, attorney Justin Griffin and Councilwoman Kim Gray. The deadline to obtain the 500 signatures needed to run in November's election is June 23. The deadline was originally June 9, but a judge's order last month extended it because of the pandemic.
The campaign announcement was made at the 17th Street Farmers Market in Shockoe Bottom, the historic heart of Richmond’s slave trade.
Rodgers said that she has been reflecting on the contrast between her goal of becoming Richmond’s first black female mayor and the current disproportionate burden placed on Black Americans by systemic racism and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To run in that environment is emotional,” Rodgers said. “It is taxing. It is frustrating. But right now, more than ever, it's important that someone who is able to feel that pain, to see that pain, to hear that pain, to be represented and leading this city.”
Rodgers has also served as the state director for the National Domestic Workers Alliance and worked to expand access to healthcare at Planned Parenthood, along with grassroots advocacy efforts.
“I know very clearly the role inside of government and outside of government,” Rodgers said. “I value every single tool in our advocacy toolkit, so to speak, to make sure we’re getting the best outcome for our city.”
Rodgers said current leaders failed to listen to people on “the outside,” and that “the inside” and special interests dominate conversation within City Hall.
She described a trifecta of public health, civil rights and economic crises affecting Richmond communities, and said she saw a need for a progressive leader willing to work with local advocates and communities.
For Rodgers, the combined effects of COVID-19 and the current protests, sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, highlight the urgent need for leadership.
Rodgers emphasized the need for accessible healthcare and financial security to address disparities in the coronavirus’ impact in long-term public health planning.
Health and safety are risks that many protesters have had to weigh, she said. While Rodgers has participated in demonstrations and discussions with local officials, she also spoke of the fear when a friend went missing overnight and conditions within jails after Richmond police arrested over 200 people last Sunday.
And while Rodgers commended Stoney’s recent actions - among them a call for an investigation, for charges to be dropped against peaceful protestors, and the removal of Confederate memorials - she said they are a delayed response to the changes within Richmond.
“It’s far past time,” Rodgers said. “We are 400-plus years into the struggle for Black liberation. … We are definitely in a historic moment right now. We are hearing from not just black voices, but folks of all colors, of all ages, of all backgrounds, and they're making their voices louder than ever.
“So I'm glad that finally we're starting to see some progress with the city council and at the mayoral level, and even at the state level. But I would say it's past time. It's time for urgent progressive leaders, and I’m that mayor.”
