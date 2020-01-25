The 2020 All Henrico Reads author event will feature the 2017 novel “Sourdough” by best-selling writer Robin Sloan.
The author will appear Thursday, April 2, at Glen Allen High School to talk about the novel and his work in general.
Now in its 12th year, All Henrico Reads encourages the community to read and discuss a selected book. The event is sponsored by Friends of Henrico County Public Library, Henrico County Public Library and Henrico County Public Schools.
“Sourdough” is the story of a programmer at a robotic arm company who is bequeathed a sourdough starter by neighborhood bakers — a gift that leads her on a culinary adventure with vocational, legal and moral consequences.
The novel explores contemporary issues surrounding the tension between technology and craft.
The April 2 event at Glen Allen High, 10700 Staples Mill Road, is set for 7 p.m.; doors will open at 6:15. The event is free to the public. Books will be available for sale, and the author will sign copies of his works after the discussion. For details, visit henricolibrary.org.
