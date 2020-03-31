When she started reading about shortages of medical face masks and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggestion that healthcare workers considering using bandanas as a last resort to treat COVID-19 patients, Julie Kratzer was alarmed.
“This was shocking, and I knew I could help,” said Kratzer, who came up with an idea: she would gather fabric left over from a previous sewing business, pull together some of her local sewing friends and start making masks to donate to hospitals.
The idea took off.
Kratzer, of Midlothian, created a Facebook group now known as RVA masks 4 Health on March 20. By Tuesday, March 31, there were more than 2,300 members of the group, many of them firing up their sewing machines at home, turning out homemade masks, posting pictures, instructions and encouragement, and working to get the masks into the hands of healthcare workers. Masks are even being produced by group members on 3D printers.
“I now have multiple admin helping to organize the requests for masks, move supplies where needed and assist people with how to create masks,” said Kratzer, who operates Guide Roasting Company, a family-run, small-batch coffee roaster. “It’s an amazing effort by our local community to work together during this time of crisis. So many people want to help, and we are doing what we can to help them plug in to the effort.”
She said at least 1,000 masks have been delivered in recent days, though the number might be much higher as the group coordinates requests and sets up a landing spot with useful information for anyone who wants to help. Based on a perusal of the group’s Facebook page, it’s clear that thousands more masks are in production.
While the CDC has taken the position that homemade fabric masks are not the perfect ideal, they can be used in conjunction with other masks or face-shields to extend the useful lives of those, and they also can be washed and reused. Even without other protective gear, the CDC acknowledges the hand-sewn masks are better than nothing as physicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals grapple with the frightening -- and perhaps unforgivable – shortage of personal protective equipment.
The point has been made by members of this group and others that their effort is intended to buy time for medical professionals to keep them healthy enough to care for the surging numbers of COVID-19 patients until treatment options can be developed. If too many medical workers become sick and unable to work, the thinking goes, the healthcare system will collapse, and a bad situation could become catastrophic.
RVA masks 4 health are coordinating with local small businesses that are donating needed supplies and mass-cutting fabric to be distributed as sewing kits for anyone willing to make the masks, Kratzer said. The JOANN Fabric and Craft stores have taken a lead on this nationally by providing tools, supplies and guidance.
“Many efforts are still coming together from around the country with various charity and non-profit organizations pulling together to send us supplies,” she said.
RVA masks 4 Health is by no means the only group working on masks, and numerous individuals are toiling on their own to do the same. The way strangers have pulled together reminds Kulla Ficare, who was the original mask-making point person for the From the Heart stitchers group and is making masks at her home, of the movement of “women who donated handmade wool socks and hats to the American Red Cross during WWII.
“Fast forward to this new, invisible enemy, and just like then we now feel helpless and want to help in any manner possible,” Ficare said.
Aris Sydnor, of Richmond, who used to work in an operating room setting as a certified tissue recovery specialist for a nonprofit transplant organization, says nurses being told to use single-use masks over and over again got her attention. She made surgical scrub hats when she worked in the operating room, so she was familiar with those patterns and knew those hats “could be put through a steam sterilizer and come out the other side.” She spent about 15 hours trying out numerous mask patterns to see which might be easiest to make.
She had fabric leftover from when she sewed costumes for her foster puppies to help them be adopted, so some of her early masks reflected her earlier work: light yellow material with elephants, some with flowers, others with stripes. Most are just flat colors, she said, like a blue fabric that was going to be a dragonfly costume.
She’s been cranking out masks and sending them to doctors and nurses, not only around Richmond, but around the country. With stay-at-home orders in force, said Sydnor, who is part of the RVA masks 4 health group, “Every single person that can move their fingers should be ordering a sewing machine and making as many masks as they can. This is how we can support our community. This is the very least we can do to prevent the people who are trained and willing to save us, from getting infected.”
“They didn’t sign up for this, they didn’t sign up to risk their lives by walking into work every day, and yet they are still showing up,” she said of healthcare professionals. “If our medical professionals get sick, that is it. We don't have a back-up team to come in at the last minute and save us. The people that need these masks are the front line and the last line of defense against this virus. We should be doing everything we can to help protect them.”
In anticipation of potential shortfalls in personal protection equipment as the number of COVID-19 increases around Virginia, local hospitals are accepting donations of homemade masks and other PPE items – such as surgical and N95 masks, face shields, disposable gowns, latex-free gloves, goggles, shoe covers and germicide wipes.
VCU Health and Bon Secours have put out detailed releases about how and what to donate. Both are accepting homemade masks and offer online tutorials on how to sew masks. HCA Healthcare said last week it is accepting donations of PPE, including “manufactured, approved masks” but is not able to accept homemade masks.
Homemade masks are in production in homes around the area. The State Fair of Virginia is encouraging its crafters to get involved. Church groups also are pitching in, such as a stitchers group at Trinity United Methodist in Henrico.
Members of another Facebook group, calling itself Homemade Masks for Healthcare Workers in Virginia, have delivered more than 200 masks to Lucy Corr, a continuing care community operated by Chesterfield County that has residents in independent living, assisted living and nursing care.
Derrick Kendall, chief executive officer of Lucy Corr, said he is appreciative because the homemade masks mean “we don’t have to dip into our [supply of] disposable masks prematurely.”
“We’re OK, but we also don’t have any COVID-19 [cases] yet,” Kendall said.
As a bonus, the nurses love the interesting designs on the homemade masks, he said.
“I just think it’s great,” he said.
