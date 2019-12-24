At age 53, Fatimo Ibrahim’s life has been defined by work, faith, sacrifice and determination.
A first-generation immigrant from Nigeria, Ibrahim started working on her family's farm at age 5. Over the years, she also worked other jobs in Nigeria. At age 17, she followed a tribal neighbor to New York, where she worked for a family as a domestic -- a position she describes as domestic slavery. She says she was abused physically and paid randomly.
A formal education was never a serious option, as Ibrahim’s parents didn’t send her to any school. Her parents always valued her contribution as a laborer.
It was in the Bronx where she met her husband when she was 26. Between them, they have three children, but, according to Ibrahim, he didn’t support the family and was not a good role model for their children.
“I was depressed and unhappy,” she said.
One day in her neighborhood a random woman walked by and saw Ibrahim crying due to her hopeless situation. Not only was the financial hardship weighing on her, how would she raise and support her three young children?
That random woman introduced Ibrahim to a nearby Mormon Church. It was there, Ibrahim found comfort, faith and a renewed outlook.
“She could be an angel from God,” Ibrahim said of the woman on the street.
“Since I found the Mormon Church, I am full of joy,” she added.
Looking for a new chapter to her life, Ibrahim packed up her children and left New York for Richmond, as she was told by friends that Richmond would be a better place to raise her children.
But life wasn’t easy here, either.
After brief stays at a hotel and a friend’s place, Ibrahim and her children ended up spending a month at a homeless shelter.
Her oldest daughter, Gbemisola “Latifa” Ibrahim, who was 8 at the time, remembers those days.
“We weren’t there for long. But I literally felt like we were there forever,” Latifa, who is now 24, said. “I just couldn’t eat. At school I would go to the cafeteria and just cried.”
From that experience, Latifa said: “My mom was always trying her best to make sure we have enough to eat and we have a roof over our head.”
While at the homeless shelter, Ibrahim found an apartment in Whitcomb Court public housing and stayed there for a year before moving to Gilpin Court. Her fourth child, daughter Fatimah “Angel” Akwari, 14, was born at the housing project.
During a hot fall day a few months ago, Ibrahim made her way to her work in Richmond, where she is a full-time cook at Winthrop Manor Assisted Living. The distance is only about three miles from her home, but it took an hour, with two bus rides and walking a few blocks.
With a bad knee that requires replacement surgery, Ibrahim struggles physically to work for the long periods of standing the job requires. But, she said while peeling potatoes for residents’ dinner, “I love my job and I love to feed my people here.”
Ibrahim said her faith is her foundation and her children are the most important thing in her life. She raised her four children, who range in age from 24 to 14. One has graduated from college, two are seniors in college and the youngest is in high school. All three children attended college with full scholarships.
Latifa, who graduated from Brigham Young University–Idaho, works at a pharmaceutical company in Richmond. Rakiyat “Ruka” Ibrahim, 23, is a senior at the same university. Yusufu Ibrahim, 21, a senior at VCU, has already secured a full-time job after a graduation. Angel is a freshman at Richmond Community High School.
“Not saying I never had desired to go to a college, but honestly, I didn’t have a choice,” Latifa said about the emphasis her mother placed on education. “My mom was like, college and education, that’s number one, and college will get you far.
"She’d never gotten opportunities to get any education so it is important for her and her kids to do that.”
Richmond Police Sgt. Carol Adams met the family in 2007 at Gilpin Court during her children’s program. Immediately, Adams noticed that Ibrahim stayed with her children for every session to learn with them.
"[I was] automatically falling in love with them,” said Adams. Since then, their friendship bloomed and Ibrahim’s children call her Auntie Carol.
“Just determined to not to be captured within the walls and boundaries of the Gilpin Court even though that’s where she lives. It’s clearly about what you have in your heart,” Adams said about Ibrahim. “She always has a smile on her face and her kids also always have smiles on their faces. I have never heard them complaining about their condition, never about how they live, where they live and what they have, always kind and respectable. It is contagious really.”
A few days before Christmas, all the Ibrahim family gathered at their small apartment in Gilpin Court. Ruka flew from college in Idaho, Angel had just come from cheerleading practice, Latifa drove from her job and Yusufu came home from VCU.
Yusufu thanked God for the family gathering and their well being in a prayer before their supper.
“I am grateful my children are going to places I have never been and God makes everything work out for me and my family,” Ibrahim said. “It has been a long journey but I am happy now. And I am grateful for my life.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.