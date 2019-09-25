In celebration of National Ancestor Appreciation Day, an Ancestor Discovery and Appreciation Day event will be held at Shockoe Hill Cemetery on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
Visitors can determine whether they have ancestors at Shockoe Hill and visit their graves, as well as learn the history of the cemetery and those interred there. Volunteers knowledgeable about genealogy will be available to help with searches and offer guidance on basic genealogical research.
The event is free. Parking is available at the cemetery on Hospital Street. Details are available at the Friends of Shockoe Hill Cemetery’s Facebook page.
