Students at Henrico County's Maybeury Elementary School were dismissed early Thursday because of a power outage at the school.
Henrico schools spokesman Andy Jenks said a blown transformer caused the outage. Students were dismissed at 10:30 a.m.
The problem was repaired, and classes are expected to resume as normal Friday.
Earlier this week, Henrico officials dismissed students and faculty at Ridge Elementary School early on Monday after damage to an unmarked pipe caused a gas leak.
Officials were able to patch the leak later that day, and classes at Ridge resumed as normal on Tuesday.
