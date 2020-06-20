A 38-year-old officer with the Richmond International Airport Police Department was arrested and charged with trespassing after he was taken into custody at a building overlooking the Lee monument Saturday morning.
Riley O’Shaughnessey, of Richmond, was armed with a handgun, but police said there won't be any weapons charge as the gun was being carried lawfully.
In a news release, police said officers were called around 6:30 a.m. to investigate someone spotted on the roof of an unoccupied building overlooking the Lee statue on Monument Avenue. At 7:47 a.m., officers were preparing to enter the building when O’Shaughnessey was spotted outside and taken into custody, the release said.
Just before 8 a.m., the Richmond Police Department on Twitter warned people to avoid the area. "Please avoid the area around the Lee Monument. RPD officers are currently dealing with an armed individual in the 1800 block of Monument Avenue. For your safety please stay away," the tweet stated.
At 8:39 a.m., RPD tweeted that no shots had been fired and the building at 1805 Monument Avenue was secure. A couple hours later RPD tweeted the situation was resolved and "one individual is in custody."
According to online records, the building at that address is named the Lee Medical Building and was built in 1950.
Public records indicate that O’Shaughnessey has lived at three apartments in the city’s Fan district between 2016 and this year, including one apartment in the 1600 block of Monument Avenue.
A search of Virginia court records shows that he has a few minor traffic infractions in Chesapeake and Louisa dating back to 2006.
The Capital Region Airport Commission had no immediate comment Saturday afternoon on the situation and doesn’t comment on personnel matters, said Troy Bell, spokesman for Richmond International Airport.
Police said O’Shaughnessey was not carrying any law enforcement ID when he was arrested. Police searched the building and nothing else was found.
"The Department would like to thank those individuals who assisted the officers by reporting the trespasser and providing valuable information at the scene," the police statement said, adding that the incident is still being investigated.
The Lee monument has become the epicenter of three weeks of protests and gatherings in Richmond after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Friday night, upwards of 500 people gathered at the Lee monument to celebrate Juneteenth with a candlelight vigil, hosted by musician and Petersburg native Trey Songz.
Hundreds stayed at the monument well after the Friday night's peaceful event was over, and some brought tents, indicating they would stay through the night. About 100 people were there Saturday morning.
Eventually some fool conservative gun nut is going to wind up killing peaceful protesters.
Kudos to the gold cops of the RPD for nailing this guy.
I bet there will be ten african american men shot in the city before that happens. Bet?
Rick: You are a useless human being who needs to find a big rock to climb under. Whenever you post something on here, it is usually some racist shade you're throwing. Grow up and offer something constructive unless you're simply stuck in the stupid mode!
Wonder what happened to those arrested during the first 3 days of rioting and looting? Have not heard a peep from RPD or the Mayor about that. Also, the boarded up building does add such a nice backdrop for the picnicking and dancing. How festive!
Flaky ….. likewise, a couple of black liberal gun nuts just had a shootout this morning in the BLM controlled section of Seattle, but no harm .... just another black community thing .... no police involved.
Kudos to the gold cops of the Seattle Police Department for being allowed to go in and arrest these jerks, after the fact. Period.
Good news your free to travel in the combat zone.
Where’s the combat? Folks have been traveling all through there... and picnicking.... and singing and dancing for two weeks.
What do you wanna bet the out-of-place airport cop with a gun on the roof of the abandoned building is a conservative?
It’s so powerful to see citizens of all races, colors, and creeds coming peacefully together to stand against racism.
How utterly simplistic. All are against racism. What we abhor is that some of these people have desecrated our city with graffiti, and turned parts of it into a war zone. What do you think will be the result of all this? I assure you, it won't be positive. People will be abandoning Richmond to the mobs. Marching and chanting won't solve the problems of the inner city.
How utterly simple-minded. What percentage of our city has been “desecrated?” Not the entire city as your post suggests.
People are still scrambling and paying top dollar for residences in Richmond.
Marching and chanting brought about the civil rights act and made life far better for people of color than before. Now they can (mostly) use the same bathrooms and water fountains and schools and lunch counters as whites. More protests are needed to take it to the next level.
I wish all were against racism but one can find numerous daily expressions of racism in these comment forums.
It’s so powerful to see citizens of all races, colors, and creeds coming peacefully together (without the usual riot that follows) to stand against racism, with their hate and revenge for all the white descendants of the past, as well as many whites, and Uncle Toms still living, all demonstrating proudly their “closed fist” in the air, the new symbol of love for those who agree with their purpose.
Flaky ... you do have a way with words. Period.
SO much better than the alternative, Racist Peter.
#DontDrinkBleach
Annnnnnd touché!
Look at all those people ignoring the social distancing standards. Spreading the virus. Wonderful. Thanks so very much.
Rick .... but, look at all the love they are spreading ....
Any day now, there will be a "love in" that will go down in history, and all the credit is due to the death of a man who passed a bad bill, and a dumb cop not doing the right thing, with millions taking the opportunity of two people’s mistake, to make hay with it.
Martin Luther King, Jr. is still sad that some folks still are more attuned to that color of skin thing, before content of character. Period.
Look at all hate Racist Peter is spreading as he stands, as he always has, against justice for African Americans. The way he was raised, allegedly passing a bad bill has always warranted a death penalty for an African American. They don’t even bother with the lynching anymore... just choke him out right there on the ground in front of the cameras.
#DontDrinkBleach
Annnnnnd touché!
Look at all the love Flaky is spreading as he stands, as he always has, against justice for any police officer. The way he was raised, allegedly passing a bad bill has always been a good way to commit suicide by police for some African Americans. They is no need for lynching anymore... because the victim usually gets himself killed before he can be arrested .... right in front of the cameras.
#DontDrinkKoolAid.
If only Spacy Peter could name the police officer who suffered injustice. Unlike good Americans who can cite a number of African Americans in very recent memory.
Say their names: Justin Howell, Sean Monterrosa, James Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice, Michael Brown, Eric Garner, Philando Castile, Breonna Taylor.
Yep... Racist Peter wants to return us to when America was great again and all could turn out for the public lynchings of African Americans.
#DontDrinkBleach
(At)
Clueless Bob, what are you raging about? This is Richmond.
He is off his meds. Cant address what is in front of him.
Those pics show masks aplenty. And they have so much better reasons for congregating than those fools at the beaches causing record spikes in death and infections in Florida.
So will you be commenting on an identical scene at Tulsa today?
Of course dummy .... but with less hatred than those who swim in your end of swamp, RJuvenile. Period
My comment was addressed to Rick Fisk, Peters.
But I'll be eagerly awaiting your "thoughts" on the lack of masks and social distancing in Tulsa later today.
Yet no righteous indignation about the jerks on the left in Richmond ~~~Bob??? You are a HYPOCRITE of the highest order... Grow up ~~~ Bob. Period. ~~~Tracy
