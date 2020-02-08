handcuffs
Richmond police made an arrest Saturday in a homicide that occurred along Mechanicsville Turnpike on Wednesday night.

Brian A. Robinson, 33, of the 2700 block of Remington Court in Henrico County, has been charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Officers responded about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday to the 804 Market in the 1600 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike for a report of a person shot. There, they found Leon Robinson, 27, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

hprestidge@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6945

