Virginia Union University hosted a forum at the L. Douglas Wilder Library to mark the February 22, 1960, anniversary of 34 VUU students who staged a sit-in at the lunch counter of Thalhimers Department Store in downtown Richmond to protest segregation and to support a similar sit-in staged in Greensboro, North Carolina. They were arrested for â€œtrespassingâ€ in what became among the first mass arrests of the Civil Rights Movement. The forum featured original Richmond 34 members, and discussions on the sit-in's impact on the Civil Rights Movement, the Jackson Ward community, and the United States. Original Richmond 34 members from left: Raymond B. Randolph Jr, Elizabeth Johnson Rice, Wendell T. Foster, and Keroy M. Bray Jr., talked about their experiences during a panel discussion.
On 22 Feb. 1960, 34 Virginia Union University students, 11 women and 23 men, refused to leave the segregated dining facilities here at Thalhimers department store and were arrested. Charged with trespassing, they were later convicted and fined. This sit-in was part of a wave of protests across the South inspired by recent sit-ins in Greensboro, North Carolina. The arrests of the Richmond 34 sparked the Campaign for Human Dignity, which organized boycotts and picketed Richmond businesses. Thalhimers and other retailers subsequently desegregated. In June 1963 the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the convictions of the Richmond 34 in Randolph v. Virginia.
Thalhimers picket and protest.
Richmond 34
in Richmond
Thalhimers picket and protest.
LeRoy Bray arrested at Thalhimers department store as students from Virginia Union University attempt to get service in whites-only dining areas.
Pickets outside Thalhimers department store in downtown Richmond as Virginia Union University students attempted to get served in whites-only dining areas.
Pickets outside Thalhimers department store in downtown Richmond as Virginia Union University students attempted to get served in whites-only dining areas.
Crowd inside Thalhimers department store the day of demonstration and arrests. Photo was not published. Photo taken Feb. 22, 1960. Was received by Times-Dispatch library on February 23, 1960
Before coming to Virginia Union University in 1958, Raymond Randolph Jr. didn’t know what it meant to be black in the South.
“And not only was I black, but it was a little deeper than that,” he added.
He’d grown up in a predominately white Connecticut neighborhood he called the “Ivy League environment.” Now he was in a city where to see a movie, he’d have to climb up a fire escape to the top floor: the colored people section.
In department stores such as Thalhimers, black people couldn’t try on clothes before purchasing them. And on the fourth floor of the Broad Street store, the high-class Richmond Room had a whites-only lunch counter.
On Feb. 22, 1960, more than 200 black Virginia Union students marched in nonviolent protest toward it, to take as many seats as they could.
On Friday morning, Randolph, one of the students who protested, sat inside the L. Douglas Wilder Library at VUU, where dozens of community members came to honor the 60-year anniversary of the sit-in and celebrate black history that often has gone untold and untaught in public schools.
Randolph recalled being the first one to walk through the restaurant’s doors, where a store official awaited him with a white card that said “Thalhimers” in cursive. On the back, it read that he was trespassing on private property - a misdemeanor that upon conviction could result in a $100 fine or a 30-day stint in jail.
To this day, he keeps the laminated card tucked into his left-side jacket pocket.
“We realized that arrest was going to be a catalyst for change,” said Leroy Bray Jr., alongside Richmond 34 members Elizabeth Johnson Rice, Wendell Foster and Randolph. “I remember my civics teacher telling us that if you want to make that kind of change, you will probably get arrested.”
And that’s what happened.
Bray would be the first, followed by 33 others. At the time, it was the largest mass arrest that resulted from a civil rights protest.
“[They] were recognized as heroes. They sparked the campaign for human dignity,” VUU history professor Raymond Hylton said Friday morning.
The Richmond 34 took their case to the Supreme Court, with Thurgood Marshall, Clarence Newsome and Oliver Hill as their attorneys, and won in 1963. But their records weren’t expunged until February 2019.
Their sit-in led to the desegregation of restaurants and businesses in Richmond, including Thalhimers' Richmond Room. In 2016, a marker was installed on East Broad Street to commemorate the protest at the site of the old Thalhimers, now the Dominion Energy Center.
Until 2010, their contribution to desegregating Richmond went historically unnoticed, and Virginia Union still hasn’t given them their due, said Rice, who was vital in creating Friday's event.
Rice said there's a stone somewhere on campus honoring the Richmond 34 but it's difficult to find. She suggested VUU do what North Carolina A&T State University did for the Greensboro Four - the first group of African American students to have a sit-in protest - and erect a monument so future students are aware of their impact.
“You gotta make this thing known, or else all those 200 students that did so much that day, the whole history will be gone,” Rice remembered thinking before calling Richmond police in the early 2000s about having a commemoration march for the Richmond 34. "The police on the other end said, 'That's a great thing to do! Things have changed.' I couldn't believe he was so nice to me."
University spokeswoman Pamela Cox said in an emailed statement Friday that VUU has a historic marker listing the names of the Richmond 34 that is part of the campus tour that all visitors receive. She said new students are taught about the Richmond 34 during orientation and the school has held celebrations and commemorations.
"Through the years, we have continuously celebrated and embraced the members of the Richmond 34. We are especially proud to have them on campus and to celebrate with them in person," Cox said. "They remain a heroic model for our students today who continue to be at the forefront of social justice especially when they believe their rights are being infringed upon."
Randolph said that before the reunion in 2010, he hadn’t stepped foot in Richmond for 50 years. He couldn’t do it, he said, tearing up.
Then on the way to the 50th anniversary celebration, he saw black and white police officers laughing together, a sight he couldn't imagine in 1960. But sometimes Randolph worries the country is regressing, and the work they did 60 years ago will be glossed over.
A few seats away, Bray nodded at Randolph's statement, and said he's still awaiting change, too.
