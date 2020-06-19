The Jefferson Davis statue was gone, its pedestal on Monument Avenue empty, and Nils Westergard saw an opportunity.
The Richmond-based artist, along with fellow local rap artist, Nickelus F, created a makeshift statue of their own for the space: the body of a masked man, made out of packing tape, holding a sign depicting the simple outline of a red heart.
The statue is wearing Nickelus F's clothes, including his t-shirt with song lyrics he wrote: "I was hurt/I was stuck/I was strugglin'/ I was stuck/Felt trapped/But I got up."
On Monday, Westergard placed his statue where Jefferson Davis - the former president of the Confederacy - stood for 113 years before being pulled off its pedestal during protests on the night of June 10.
Within an hour on Monday, however, Westergard said his statue was pulled down and thrown in the street. His studio is only blocks away, so he came back, put it back up, only to have it pulled down again hours later and then stolen by a white man.
Passersby caught the latter incident on video and sent it to Westergard.
Westergard said earlier this week that the statue represented the protesters who've marched all over the city for nearly three consecutive weeks in a movement for racial justice following George Floyd's death at the hands of police in Minneapolis.
"It's an empty pedestal – it seemed to be calling for it," Westergard said earlier this week, acknowledging that his statue was merely a "topical" fix for an empty space, something that would send a message of love for a short time. His Instagram posting of the statue garnered 2,224 likes.
“What I made was in no way something that I thought should be there forever," Westergard said. Given it was made out of packing tape, "I knew it wasn't going to last very long - [but] I thought it would last longer than...six hours."
He added: "Obviously, it had an impact."
Musician Nickelus F, whose real name is Daniel Jones, was the model for the statue. Westergard wrapped him in the tape to form the body, then cut him out and formed the statue.
"I was all in," Jones said by email about being asked by Westergard to collaborate. "I want to do anything I can to help further the conversation about what's going on in the world."
He said he's been friends with Westergard for some time, and "I've always had a healthy respect for his craft, his mind and the intention behind his art."
Jones said he's not sure what should go in place of the monuments. "I feel like that's putting the cart before the horse a bit - there are a lot of things that need to be worked out."
Was he surprised that it didn't last on the pedestal?
"It kind of went down the way I thought it would," he said. "I knew (it would) have to live on in pictures...(but) the important thing is that a message was sent."
The city does not have plans yet for what to do with the empty monument spaces. Both Gov. Ralph Northam and Mayor Levar Stoney have pledged to take down the remaining Confederate statues, including that of Robert E. Lee.
“We look forward to continuing the conversation about re-imagining Monument Avenue, and it will most certainly be a public and community conversation," said Jim Nolan, a spokesman for the mayor, by email earlier this week. "But right now we are fully focused on public health and public safety in our city, which also includes removing the monuments that already exist safely and professionally.”
