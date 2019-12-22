Police on Sunday identified the victim and made an arrest in the fatal bicycle-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night in South Richmond.
The bicyclist who was struck and killed in the 5500 block of Hull Street Road was identified as Henry Clay Jefferson, 52, of the 5500 block of Chesterfield Drive, Richmond. Responding officers found Jefferson in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The vehicle that struck Jefferson fled the scene but was found by Richmond police. The driver, Sharico Tashae Booker, 28, of the 2200 block of Joplin Ave., of Richmond, was charged with felony hit and run resulting in death and having no operator’s license.
Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call Crash Team Investigator R. Rose at (804) 646-1665 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.