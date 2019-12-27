A bicyclist has been hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash in Henrico County.
Henrico police responded to the 11000 block of Nuckols Road at 3:02 p.m. where a car had struck man who was biking and then fled the scene.
It is the second hit-and-run crash reported Friday. A pedestrian was found dead off of E. Laburnum Avenue Friday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crash Investigator Bolinger at (804) 501-5000 or (804) 780-000.
