VA PrideFest turned Brown’s Island on Saturday into a joyful, rousing festival of diversity and inclusivity.
The family-friendly celebration of the LGBTQ community was a far cry from the first Pride event in Richmond, a gay and lesbian march, that was held 40 years ago and by virtue of the times was much more of a protest, said James R. Millner II, president of VA Pride, the organization that put on Pridefest.
“But I think in a way the size and scope of this event is in itself a protest of some sort,” Millner said. “Because people come and stand up and they are visible and they want to be counted and they want to be part of something that is bigger than themselves. They want to feel a part of the community. I think that’s what this is really about.”
On a sweltering day that felt more like mid-July than late September, the event drew thousands who donned rainbow capes, listened to music, hula-hooped, guzzled beer and lemonade, stood in line for funnel cakes and kettle corn, sought shade from the relentless sun – and enjoyed the company of others unafraid to be themselves.
This was the sixth year PrideFest has been held on Brown’s Island, and Millner said it was “by far the biggest event we’ve ever had.” There were so many vendors, some had to set up off the island, just across Haxall Canal. The event’s corporate sponsors included many of the area’s major employers.
“They are standing up saying, ‘We believe in equality, we believe in fairness, we believe in inclusivity,’” Millner said of the corporate sponsors. “It sends a very powerful message.”
Millner said he has attended lots of festivals where people enjoy themselves, “but this has a whole different vibe to it. There’s just this electricity that runs through this crowd here like nothing I’ve ever experienced in Richmond.”
“This is about community,” he said. “This is about saying we belong to each other, and we belong to the Richmond community.”
