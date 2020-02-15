If there were a Tom Hanks of Richmond, it’d be radio announcer-turned-TV personality Bill Bevins.
Like the famous actor, Bevins is just as nice as people think he is. Both have salt-and-pepper beards and carved out a career making people feel better. And, as of last week, both have a day dedicated to their existence.
Valentine's Day will be known as Bill Bevins Day in Richmond, Mayor Levar Stoney announced Thursday in the ballroom of the Renaissance hotel on Broad Street.(Tom Hanks Day is celebrated in April.)
Bevins was sitting back in a brown leather chair on stage, his striped socks peeking out of his navy pant leg, as more than 100 people listened to the mayor toast a man so popular that Sen. Tim Kaine - who's never lost a Virginia election - said would beat him if Bevins ever ran for office.
“We are celebrating a legend,” Stoney said. “And I got you your own City of Richmond mug for the morning. I want to see it on TV, all right Bill? Thank you for what you do … Richmond loves you.”
In the hours after his daily appearance on “Virginia this Morning” on the city's CBS affiliate, WTVR, he received a standing ovation from the room and a light roast to celebrate his legacy and longevity. All the money raised from the event would go toward the Meadowbrook and Patrick Henry high schools’ bands.
If it weren’t for music back in high school, Bevins said he wouldn’t have ended up as a disc jockey in 1970 — back when gasoline was 36-cents a gallon and Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge over Troubled Water” had just hit the radio waves. At the time, he made $80 dollars working six days a week and became “Uncle Bull” after DJing at a Richmond night club called "Much More" for six years.
He’s been the draw show host for Virginia Lottery, then had stints as a weatherman and movie reviewer on the weekend. Cheryl Miller, nicknamed “the first lady of CBS6” said that Bevins is “willing to do pretty much anything” — including being a janitor at his radio station.
"When you started in radio 50 years ago, I was three years old," said Todd Parnell, vice president and chief operating officer of the Richmond Flying Squirrels baseball team, during the roast. "Three. THREE. ... I'm just making sure you know that I was three years old."
His voice would wake Central Virginians up at 4:45 a.m. in the 90s, and eventually he made his way to meeting longtime radio co-host Shelly Perkins.
Her first day on Lite 98 was 9/11.
“We went from playing music to passing along information for several days, giving the listeners what they wanted and needed in that moment of national tragedy,” she said. “Bill could always be a calming force when necessary.”
And 15 years after being inducted into the Richmond Broadcasters Hall of Fame, he’s still going.
“What really struck me about him was how many people from all walks of life love him,” said Parnell. “No matter how bad of a day he’s having, he’s always had a smile on his face.”
But he’s not perfect, Perkins said. Sometimes he cusses. Sometimes they’d fight like a married couple. But even on those days, it was tradition that Bevins would pass Perkins a note to break the tension that said “I love working with Bill Bevins. It’s even better than I expected.”
Julie Bragg, a CBS6 new anchor on the five o’clock news, has known him since being an intern in the early 90s, when Bevins would shout “Super intern” at her from across the room.
“To me, he’s just been that constant, professional support, mentor and cheerleader. That’s what Bill does. He lifts people up. He makes them feel good,” Bragg said. “That’s what he did on the radio every morning.”
Despite his choice in career, he calls himself an introvert who wasn’t even that good of a disc jockey.
“With Bill, he’s remained humble and gracious and appreciative of everyone around him,” Perkins said. “He’s been so much a part of people’s lives for so long, that by now, don’t you think that if he was a jerk, we would know it?”
It shows in how, when he took the stage to give a speech about his 50 years in broadcasting, he spent all 20 minutes thanking everyone in his life but himself. He spoke about what he doesn’t have that the people in his life do — such as the perseverance to solve any problems that Perkins has or the radio smarts of his idols. And when he transitioned into what he does have, he mentioned his family and urged people to give his recently graduated niece a job.
Then he raised his drink to end the night the way he’d ended his radio shows for decades: with one more “goodnight y’all” for the road.
