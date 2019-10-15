More dockless electric scooters hit Richmond streets Tuesday.
A year after a failed attempt to enter the Richmond market, Bird Rides Inc. re-launched in the city, the California-based company announced in a press release.
Bird becomes the second permitted scooter operator under a pilot program for micro-mobility companies that Mayor Levar Stoney's administration established with Richmond City Council's blessing earlier this year.
“We’re pleased that Bird has decided to enter the City of Richmond market as a permitted e-scooter operator,” Stoney stated in the press release.
Stoney’s administration impounded the company’s scooters last year, after Bird staged an impromptu launch that brought hundreds of its scooters to downtown, taking city officials by surprise.
The Department of Public Works said leaving the devices on city sidewalks violated city code. A Bird spokeswoman said at the time the company believed it had not violated any city rules.
Bird will roll out 500 scooters over the next couple of weeks, a spokeswoman said via email, the maximum allowed for an operator under the city’s pilot program. The deployment will cost the company $45,000 in payment to the city.
Riders must download a smartphone app to use the scooters. The company charges $1 to unlock the devices and 34 cents per minute to ride them, the spokeswoman said.
Bird’s scooters will share the streets with those of Bolt Mobility Co., which received the first permit under the pilot program back in June.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Injuries and lawsuits will destroy these
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.