Bon Secours Mercy Health, a Catholic health system with 48 hospitals in two countries – including four in the Richmond region – announced Friday that it plans to increase the minimum wage it pays to all employees and associates to $15 an hour by the end of 2022.
The policy change – which will include a system-wide investment of $17 million over three years – follows a trend set by several health systems across the country to raise minimum compensation. Thirteen hospitals announced in 2018 that they would raise their minimum wage, according to a Becker’s Hospital Review article. The University of Virginia also announced in October that it would raise its minimum wage to $15 for contractors, effective Jan. 1, and Colonial Downs Group, which runs gaming parlors in Richmond, also recently announced a boost in compensation.
Virginia law sets the state minimum wage at $7.50 an hour.
“When you look at … who we are and what we do, part of our mission is to … bring well-being to our community,” said Paul Junod, vice president and strategic human relations partner at Bon Secours. “Our associates are part of that community.”
In the Richmond region, Bon Secours’ current minimum wage is $12.50, according to Junod. The hospital system plans to raise the salaries of about 1,700 associates locally – including part-time workers and those who do custodian and food service work – by the 2022 goal, a local investment of about $2.5 million.
“No one in our market will make less than what we call the living wage,” Junod said.
Bon Secours Mercy Health uses salary surveys as well as data from the Economic Research Institute to calculate the cost of living in each region to annually review and set compensation. The health system also offers medical coverage, paid time off, a well-being program that includes health screenings and coaching, as well as savings and retirement programs.
“At Bon Secours Mercy Health, our associates answer an important calling as they deliver compassionate care to our patients and communities,” said Joe Gage, chief human resources officer Bon Secours Mercy Health, in a press release. “We are proud to provide our associates a dignified livelihood, which includes a competitive living wage, affordable access to health care, and other programs that support their well-being, in body, mind and spirit.”
According to the Living Wage Calculator created by Dr. Amy K. Glasmeier of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a family in the Richmond region with one child and two working adults would need to earn $14.39 an hour full-time per adult in order to support the household. The amount goes up to $19.33 per hour per adult for a family with three children, or $26.52 for a single working parent with one child.
The Living Wage Calculator uses geographically specific data on a family's likely minimum expenses and basic needs, factoring in the impacts of income and payroll taxes to determine the minimum earnings necessary to make the family self-sufficient, according to calculator's website.
“I think that it’s so important that our associates are well taken care of so they can take care of our patients,” Junod said. “We consider ourselves a ministry and we think that associates are called to work here. We want to reward them and support them.”
“... We are proud to provide our associates a dignified livelihood, which includes a competitive living wage, affordable access to health care, ... ." (f/article) **************
Every single American should have access to affordable health insurance/health care. Of course that's not the case since so many Americans do not enjoy employer subsidized group health insurance coverage and even though all tax paying Americans pay into the country's health care system. Medical expenses should not be this country's leading cause of bankruptcy.
