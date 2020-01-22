Bon Secours Mercy Health announced last week that it plans to expand bed capacity at its Memorial Regional Medical Center in Hanover County.
The health system, which runs seven hospitals in the Richmond region, filed an application with the state for a certificate of public need to add 44 acute care beds, including 11 intensive care beds and 33 medical/surgical beds. The additions would bring the medical center’s total bed count to 269.
The proposed expansion is intended to keep up with growing demand for health care services in Hanover County, eastern Henrico County and the Northern Neck, according to a press release.
“Bon Secours is committed to serving the health care needs of the residents of this growing area,” said Leigh Sewell, President, Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, in a press release. “The expansion of Memorial Regional will allow us to respond to the growing need for inpatient bed capacity due to increased complexity of inpatient services and population growth, especially growth in the population of ages 65 and older.”
The plan includes building a two-story vertical expansion above the existing emergency services and intensive care services as well as renovations to the existing facility.
