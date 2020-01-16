With an assist from the state, Richmond could dramatically reduce the size of a special tax zone that has become a major stumbling block for the $1.5 billion Navy Hill plan, Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration told a City Council panel Thursday.
A bill introduced at the Virginia General Assembly to let Richmond keep a projected total of $55.7 million over as many as 35 years in state sales tax generated by the massive economic development proposal could help the city shrink the zone, called a tax increment financing district, from the 80 blocks Stoney proposed last August to 11.
The size of the zone, sometimes called a TIF, has fueled criticism of the of the project for siphoning away too large a chunk of city tax money as it has gone through the council’s review process. A citizen advisory commission suggested reducing the size of the zone, which it cast as a major pitfall of the plans.
Shrinking the zone to the 11 blocks identified Thursday would mean $172 million in tax revenue over 30 years that Stoney initially proposed diverting from the general fund would no longer go toward the project.
The Stoney administration and developer NH District Corp. have defended the financing setup for the last 14 months. They have said it would provide potential investors with the assurance they need to buy publicly financed bonds that would pay for the centerpiece of the project: a 17,500-seat arena to replace the Richmond Coliseum.
Leonard Sledge, the city’s economic development director, told the council’s Finance and Economic Development Standing Committee on Thursday that underwriters the developers consulted with endorsed a new approach to pay for the project that relies on more state sales tax dollars and fewer city real estate tax dollars.
“The underwriters have reviewed this latest financial model and informed the developer that this will still be issued as a non-recourse bond,” meaning the city would not be on the hook if the development doesn't meet financial projections, if state lawmakers approve the sales tax measure, Sledge told the council panel.
Sledge shared a map indicating the shrunken TIF would encompass the blocks where the project would rise as well as the two downtown office towers owned by Dominion Energy about half a mile from the coliseum. The utility has remained coy about its plans for a second new office tower, but the Navy Hill plan counts on the new tower and up to $196 million in real estate taxes from the two buildings.
Dominion's CEO, Thomas F. Farrell II, leads the development group behind the plans. Internal Revenue Service documents the development group released showed Dominion has pledged $20 million for naming rights of the new arena.
The bill on which the new scenario hinges was introduced by Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, who was the recipient of $24,500 in donations from Dominion and Farrell during his most recent re-election bid. He has said the sum did not sway him to carry the bill.
The measure would let the city keep about 2 percentage point of the 5.3% state sales tax revenue generated in the project’s footprint for up to 35 years. The state would still take in more than $93 million in projected new revenue if the measure is approved, Sledge said.
State lawmakers approved a similar measure for Virginia Beach as it mulled an economic development plan in 2018. Another bill that would make a similar exception for the city of Chesapeake won approval from a Senate committee this week.
The project’s backers are pivoting to the new scenario as a final vote on the mayor’s signature project inches closer, and the council appears divided. Five members of the council opposed holding a closed session on Monday to talk privately about amending the plans, signaling disagreement about where to even discuss the project, let alone its merits.
Seven of the nine members must support the plans for the project to move forward. A final vote is scheduled on Feb. 24.
In addition to the arena, the Navy Hill proposal calls for more than 2,000 apartments and condominiums; a high-rise hotel; 1 million square feet of commercial and office space; 260,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space; renovation of the historic Blues Armory; a new transfer plaza for GRTC Transit System bus riders; and infrastructure improvements.
Earlier this week, Stoney said that he wants to address concerns that have surfaced about the project as it has gone through the council's review process. Shrinking the TIF was the first priority he mentioned.
When he introduced the project in August, Stoney proposed an 80-block zone bounded by First Street, 10th Street, Interstate 95/64 and Byrd Street.
Real estate tax revenue from $1.75 billion worth of downtown property would be tied up in the plan Stoney initially proposed. Figures Sledge shared with the council panel indicated that the new scenario would decrease that figure to $223 million.
All future real estate tax revenue within the zone, either from new construction or natural assessment growth, would go to pay down the project's bonds. Those dollars would otherwise flow to the city's general fund, which is used to pay for such basic services as schools and road maintenance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.