The Boys and Girls Club of Metro Richmond on Monday announced plans to convert the former East Lawn Shopping Center in Creighton to a center focused on supporting high school-aged students.
The organization plans to open its overhauled 16,000-square-foot facility, supported by a $25 million, multiyear capital campaign, by spring 2021. The space will feature group work stations, a media center, audiovisual equipment and more.
Donald Coleman, a longtime resident and lead pastor of East End Fellowship Church, welcomed the development.
“I really like the teen emphasis they’re going to do on this center, and it’s critical we have a location like that right next to public housing and areas in need where they can have easy access to quality programs,” said Coleman, who once represented the area on the Richmond School Board.
He said he is especially excited for students to have access to high-quality technology and hopes students who come to the center can learn everything from soft skills such as résumé writing to more technical skills such as coding.
Club CEO Todd McFarlane said programming will be primarily geared toward older students and recent high school graduates to give them guidance through school or exposure to job opportunities.
“Some kids are going to go to college and that’s great and we want to support them, but there’s also the other side, where we need to figure out what kind of skills they need and how to support them as well,” McFarlane said.
McFarlane said the facility will take up approximately half of the former shopping center, leaving the other half for community partners who will provide career training, mental health services and college prep courses.
The club is still seeking out partners, but McFarlane said he wants anyone who steps onto the campus to have access to a wide variety of services to help them through graduation and beyond.
Coleman said he thinks the club has done well with creating partnerships at other facilities and hopes it continues to find ways to help members the most.
He said in addition to new technology, a partnership with a culinary school or other vocations could also benefit area young people.
