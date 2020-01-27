In a rebuke of the $1.5 billion Navy Hill plan, a majority of the Richmond City Council plans to ask Mayor Levar Stoney to pull his controversial economic development proposal before a final vote next month.
A formal request co-patroned by five members of the council is slated for introduction at the end of Monday’s council meeting, according to a draft version of the resolution obtained by the Times-Dispatch. The request makes clear the proposal on the table does not have the necessary support to secure approval from the council; that would require seven votes.
A Stoney spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter Monday afternoon. Nor did a spokesman for NH District Corp, the development group led by Dominion Energy CEO Thomas F. Farrell II.
The council resolution requests that the administration complete a small area plan, conduct “robust” public engagement, complete appraisals of the city-owned land in the vicinity and an assessment of the infrastructure. After taking those steps, it requests Stoney issue a new solicitation for redevelopment of the area.
The original solicitation, issued in November 2017 and closed in February 2018, yielded a lone response from Farrell’s group, which had indicated its interest in replacing the Coliseum and redeveloping the area several months in advance of Stoney’s solicitation.
Sponsoring the resolution are 2nd District Councilwoman Kimberly Gray, Council Vice President Chris Hilbert, 4th District Councilwoman Kristen Larson, 5th District Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch and 8th District Councilwoman Reva Trammell.
The resolution was first reported by Jason Roop, a freelance reporter and former Style Weekly editor.
The request comes as Stoney and developer NH District Corp have redoubled efforts to rally public support for the plans. In recent weeks they have made a series of announcements billed as improvements to the terms of the deal.
Among the changes: requesting a portion of the state sales tax to help pay down the cost of the publicly financed arena and shrink the size of a special tax zone that Stoney initially proposed to the council. The project’s backers have also announced a pledge to bring 2,000 additional jobs downtown as well as a new minor league hockey team to Richmond if the project is approved.
Those announcements have served another purpose: ramping up pressure on council members who have expressed doubts about the project.
The Navy Hill proposal calls for a 17,500-seat arena that would replace the Richmond Coliseum, more than 2,000 apartments and condominiums; a high-rise hotel; 1 million square feet of commercial and office space; 260,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space; renovation of the historic Blues Armory; a new transfer plaza for GRTC Transit System bus riders; and infrastructure improvements.
The council request is non-binding. If adopted, it would not force Stoney to withdraw the plans, meaning the ordinances would remain on the council’s docket. A final vote is scheduled for Feb. 24.
In an interview late last year, Stoney said he would not withdraw the plans if it appeared the council would reject them. He said at the time the council had a responsibility to strengthen the terms of the deal, rather than reject the project outright, if its members were dissatisfied with the deal his administration negotiated.
“As I’ve stated in the past, this is the most criticized, most studied, most talked about economic development project in the city’s history. And I think those involved deserve a vote,” he said at the time.
