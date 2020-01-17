Shields Lake, at the time a whites-only public pool in Byrd Park, was closed to swimmers in 1955 - a harbinger of changes to come.
Soon, my parents would become the second black family to move onto their block in Byrd Park, buying what is now described on Zillow as a "craftsman stucco rowhouse." Real estate industry blockbusters used such transactions to panic white homeowners into unloading their properties for a song. Those homes were then resold at a nice profit to black home buyers.
Within months, the block was entirely African American.
During my first decade, I lived on Maplewood Avenue, a half-block from Fountain Lake (also known as Boat Lake) and its colorfully lit fountain. The lake was an irresistible beacon for my toddler self, who waddled toward it before my Dad reeled me in.
Back then, no one called our neighborhood Byrd Park. It was called the West End, as was its all-black elementary school, which looked like a medieval castle. This was the 1960s, when Metro Richmond's western frontier stopped at Parham Road and Short Pump was farmland.
Ours was a tree-lined neighborhood with grassy medians. Byrd and Maymont parks were our playground. I was smart enough at the time to realize I was living an idyllic childhood.
We fished those lakes; I never caught anything. We played football on the "center plot," as we called the median. Small change went toward penny candy at the corner grocer at Idlewood and Stafford, whose proprietor was the only sustained white presence I recall in our black neighborhood bubble.
On summer evenings, adults chatted on front porches, in search of cooling breezes, as children played.
In hindsight, I was raised in the metaphorical "village" often quoted in the African proverb - a diverse array of black doctors, educators and blue collar workers confined by the invisible but impenetrable walls of a segregated city.
We scaled that wall and moved to the Glen Allen area after my parents learned about the impending construction of a downtown expressway a couple of blocks from our home.
I often looked back.
More than a half-century later, my old neighborhood looks largely the same, except for the steady traffic of white residents walking their dogs. The Byrd Park of my youth is transitioning back to the place my parents discovered before its white residents dispersed.
A gentrifying Richmond is remaking itself in its old image.
