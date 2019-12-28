Every family has holiday traditions. But few rival the Caravati Cousins' Football League, which marked it's 50th game Saturday.
Each year since the inaugural kickoff in December 1969, branches of the Caravati family travel from all over the country and world - this year, some journeyed from London - back to Richmond for a day of touch football.
"There is nothing like it," said Elaine Caravati Ryan, who, at 91, is the matriarch of her side of the clan. She is one of nine children, and it was her youngest brother, Richard Caravati, who started the tradition as a way to bring the family together during the holidays.
"Any family could do this," said Richard Caravati, who lives in New England. "It's just sheer luck that it ended up being an automatic thing."
Those who wanted to play - cousins, aunts, uncles, parents, children, in-laws (the family calls them "outlaws") - presented themselves around 10 a.m. Saturday at Mary Munford Elementary School. They broke into four teams to play two games of 6-on-6.
"Anyone can play: boys, girls, boyfriends, girlfriends," said Maureen Nay, Elaine Ryan's daughter and one of the 24 cousins to make up the family's 5th generation. "We don't care, the more the merrier."
The oldest among them, at 77, was Richard Caravati; the youngest was 8-year-old Sawyer Fitch, representing the 7th generation.
Sawyer said the touch football game was his favorite part of the holidays.
"We don't get to see everybody all the time, so we get together and play football and stuff like this to get to see each other," he said.
Alan Fitch, Sawyer's father who played on an opposing team with 10-year-old son Grayson, said the boys have been playing since they were about five.
"We want to show them how important family is," Alan Fitch said, "so maybe one day, they'll keep it going."
Richard Caravati said he's resigning as the league's undisputed commissioner after this year. So someone else will have to step up, he said.
"I was a super young man when this started," he said. "They said that it'll go on for generations."
They play rain or shine. Nine years ago, they played during a blizzard that dumped several inches of snow on the East Coast causing even the NFL's Vikings and Eagles to to postpone their matchup in Philadelphia that day. Luckily, Saturday's weather was perfect.
Those with bad joints (or "a bit too old," explained Maureen Nay) refereed or cheered from the sidelines.
Xander Caravati, the current youngest member of the family at 16 months, also watched on as both his parents, David and Tasha Caravati, played. They said it would be a few more years before he could join in, but Xander was already clutching a miniature version of the Caravati Cousins' Football League official pigskin, a red and white ball with a coat of arms and the league name printed on it.
The night before the big game, the family hosts a holiday party where attendance often reaches triple digits. This year, the event was held at the Caravati's antiques salvage business in Manchester, where another family tradition was bestowed. An antique vase - which is as universally cherished as it is despised as it's ugly, according to David McCreight, whose father (an outlaw) first gifted it - is given to the next family member to be married. Several family members who wished to remain anonymous admitted to hiding the heirloom in their attic until time came to pass it on and they had to frantically search for it.
Amanda Conley, who is planning a wedding in February, held it as proudly as if it were the game winning trophy during Saturday's halftime, when family photos are taken.
"I've been planning for this since I was 10," she said. Conley blocked off space in a new china hutch to display it.
As for who actually won the game, no one knew, or cared much.
"We keep score," Richard Caravati said. "Halfway through, we forget."
