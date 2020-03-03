Carver Elementary School students received an upgrade to their media center Tuesday with the addition of a Tech Corner that offers teachers and students new tools.
New furniture, 30 new Chromebooks and a Smartboard were donated to the school through a partnership with Capital One and the Heart of America Foundation, who provided similar upgrades to Blackwell Elementary last May.
Sharika Joynes’ third grade class was given the first look at the new space and she said she was looking forward to having a new area to bring students that will help keep them engaged with their work.
“We’re able to break them into smaller groups here and give them more access to resources outside of our room only. We work from bell to bell so the more movement we allow them the more eager they are to learn and the less antsy they are,” Joynes said.
Carver Principal Tiawana Giles said she was thankful to the district’s partners for providing her teachers with tools that will make them more effective and make students’ learning environment more equitable. She said the upgrades are rounding out what the school’s media center can offer students and showing the community Carver is prepared for whatever magnet program they decide on.
“We’re taking it one day at a time,” Giles said. “But in the meantime, we are ready and able to make sure our scholars have all the resources that they need.”
Richmond schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said these kinds of investments show students the district cares for them by giving them the tools they deserve and the opportunity to learn the digital literacy skills they need to be successful after graduation.
He said the new space also boosts pride for the Carver community and teachers that have gone through a rough patch over the last few years after the cheating scandal in 2018.
“I think it can be a big part of whatever they choose whether it’s STEM or languages or social services or the arts. Computers and other technology can be supportive of all of those endeavors,” Kamras said.
Jerome Legions, President of Carver Civic Association and proponent of bringing a magnet program to the school, said getting technology into the hands of students as early as possible and inspiring them to use new tools is critical to their success.
“I think it’s the ground work as far as Carver becoming a magnet school is concerned,” Legions said. “It’s important that it becomes part of their normal day-to-day operations and that it inspires them to want to do more because they’re introduced to it and now it’s a lifelong thing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.