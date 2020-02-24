To mark Women’s History Month in March, you are invited to “Strong Voices,” a program that honors women whose vision, impact and commitment have served Richmond and Virginia.
“Strong Voices: Celebrating the Power and Stories of Richmond Women” is hosted by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, at the Omni Richmond Hotel in Shockoe.
“Strong Voices” participants will share — in their own words — the personal reflections that often are universal: how they persevered, how they were inspired and how they are extending the path for the next generations of women.
Featured participants are:
Melissa Chase, radio personality and program director for Summit Media;
Faith Flippo, Richmond police captain;
Anne Lynam Goddard, president and CEO of ChildFund International;
Anne Holton, education leader and former Virginia first lady;
Adele Johnson, executive director of the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia;
Enjoli Moon, founder of the Afrikana Independent Film Festival and a curator at the Institute for Contemporary Art;
Sister Vicky Segura, M.D., Bon Secours nun and a pioneer in local hospice medicine;
Vilma Seymour, president of the Richmond Region League of United Latin American Citizens; and
Andrea Lynn White, senior vice president and chief of staff at Genworth.
Sonabank, whose P.O.W.E.R. program supports women in business, is the presenting sponsor of “Strong Voices.”
This year’s program also features special remarks by historian Sandra Treadway, who in more than 40 years at the Library of Virginia has elevated women’s history throughout the state.
Since 1850, the RTD has been the leading news source of the Richmond region. As part of its commitment to storytelling, “Strong Voices” aims to amplify the spirit and hope of women who continue to shape our community in their image.
Individual tickets to the luncheon are $125, and availability is limited. A beneficiary will be the Library of Virginia Foundation, in recognition of its preservation and promotion of culture and history in Virginia.
To order individual tickets, visit Richmond.com/Strong-Voices.
For information about full table purchases or event sponsorships — or for information about advertising in the “Strong Voices” special print section on March 22 — contact Doris Ann Kane at dkane@timesdispatch.com or (804) 649-6291.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.