A Chesterfield County man has been charged in a hit-and-run incident that injured a highway worker in October 2018 near a Powhite Parkway toll plaza in Richmond.
Travis E. Drennan, 35, of the 12000 block of Bellaverde Circle, was taken into custody Friday and charged with felony hit-and-run driving and reckless driving, Richmond police said in a release.
Police said they responded at 12:47 a.m. on Oct. 26, 2018, to a report of accident on the southbound Powhite Parkway a short distance beyond the toll booth plaza. Responding officers found a highway worker in the road who had been struck by a vehicle while working.
The victim, who wasn't identified, was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators say Drennan was driving the car that struck the victim, and that he fled the scene south towards Chesterfield.
Police reminded motorists of Virginia’s Slow Down/Move Over Law, which requires drivers to give safe clearance to first responders and crews working along a roadway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
I'm curious why it took almost a year to take this gent into custody, yet the highway authority will track you down within a month for failure to pay the 70-cent toll.
Oddly, I was thinking the same thing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.