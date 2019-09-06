Travis Drennan

A Chesterfield County man has been charged in a hit-and-run incident that injured a highway worker in October 2018 near a Powhite Parkway toll plaza in Richmond.

Travis E. Drennan, 35, of the 12000 block of Bellaverde Circle, was taken into custody Friday and charged with felony hit-and-run driving and reckless driving, Richmond police said in a release.

Police said they responded at 12:47 a.m. on Oct. 26,  2018, to a report of accident on the southbound Powhite Parkway a short distance beyond the toll booth plaza. Responding officers found a highway worker in the road who had been struck by a vehicle while working.

The victim, who wasn't identified, was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say Drennan was driving the car that struck the victim, and that he fled the scene south towards Chesterfield.

Police reminded motorists of Virginia’s Slow Down/Move Over Law, which requires drivers to give safe clearance to first responders and crews working along a roadway.

