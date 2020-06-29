Police have identified a Chesterfield County man as the person who drowned Saturday in the Appomattox River while trying to help another man in distress.
Officers were called about 2:50 p.m. Saturday to assist rescue personnel with a potential drowning in the Appomattox River near the 8600 block of River Road, police said in a statement Monday.
Responding officers learned that a man — later identified as 23-year-old Brandon T. Barfield — had become trapped underwater when he and another man went into the river to help someone in distress.
Barfield was pulled from the water by other people nearby, and they performed CPR until rescue personnel arrived. However, Barfield was pronounced dead at the scene.
