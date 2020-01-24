An 18-year-old Richmond man is being sought in a Tuesday robbery and shooting that left a man wounded in Chesterfield County.
Investigators have obtained warrants charging Jacob Matthews, 18, of the 2200 block of Riverside Drive, with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and malicious wounding.
Matthews is accused of shooting a man about 9:30 p.m. in the 9300 block of Windwood Court. The victim, who was not identified by police, sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police urged that anyone with information about Matthews' whereabouts to call Chesterfield police (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Tipsters can also provide information through the P3 app.
What a Thug, guess he thinks he gain employment with all those facial tattoos.....Not! This thug is going to be a career criminal!
