A child was critically injured in a shooting just after noon Monday in St. Luke Apartments off the Richmond-Henrico Turnpike in Henrico County, police said.
Officers were called about 12:30 p.m. to the 300 block of Exmore Court for a report of a shooting. The residence is in the former Essex Village Apartments, Henrico's largest federally subsidized housing complex that changed its name after undergoing renovations in 2018.
"I can confirm a child has been critically injured," Lt. Matt Pecka, a Henrico police spokesman, said in an email. "Detectives are still on the scene in the preliminary stages of their investigation.
Police did not provide the gender or age of the victim, or the circumstances of the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call Henrico police at (804) 501-5000 or Richmond Metro Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
