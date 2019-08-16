An inmate at the Chesterfield County Jail was charged Friday after seven deputies and three nurses at the facility grew ill Thursday night after being exposed to a narcotic she allegedly hid under her mattress in a jail holding area.
Chesterfield Sheriff's investigators believe the inmate, Sarah E. Moore, 34, of Chesterfield, had earlier concealed the drug -wrapped in a plastic bag - in one of her body cavities or had ingested it before later removing the drugs and placing them under a mattress.
During a routine and random "shake down" of the jail's transit area, where the inmate was being held, seven deputies and three nurses were exposed to the substance either directly or through cross contamination, Sheriff Karl Leonard said Friday.
After the employees became ill, experiencing light-headedness and skin rashes, they were taken to three local hospitals for examination. All were treated and released by 3:30 a.m. Friday with no permanent injuries, Leonard said.
A Chesterfield Fire & EMS hazardous materials crew fielded tested the substance and determined it had drug properties, Leonard said, but the precise type of narcotic could not be immediately determined. It was sent to the Virginia state lab for further testing and identification, he added.
"What we were really concerned with initially was whether it had fentanyl in it. That becomes extremely dangerous and even fatal if you come in contact with that," Leonard said. "Fortunately the initial test showed that it was not fentanyl.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine and is sometimes added to heroin to increase its potency. If often results in overdose deaths.
The sheriff said the inmate had been sent to the jail Wednesday afternoon, and was being jailed as a result of a 14-day sanction from the county's drug court.
She was being temporarily housed in what is known as the jail's transit area, a holding section where new inmates are sent to be classified and processed into the general population, or transferred to Riverside Regional Jail.
She underwent a routine strip search but no drugs were initially discovered.
"We can only do a certain amount of searching when it comes to things that might be concealed," Leonard said. "Even though we do what we think is a good search, you can never be 100 percent."
"We [now] believe that she did have the drugs inside her system [and later removed them] and placed them under a mattress," he said. "And as our deputies were doing a routine shakedown at 9 o'clock last night, they found the powdery substance....and became ill."
The sheriff said deputies conduct random searches for contraband in different areas of the jail over the course of a month, and on Thursday night "it just so happened that it was this section of the jail."
Leonard noted the jail is two weeks away from getting a body scanner machine, which can detect foreign objects inside human bodies.
"We are so excited to get this in, it's been a three-year project," the sheriff said. "Once we do get this it will really help us out with things of this nature coming in to the back of the jail."
Moore was charged with possession of a chemical unlawfully received as a prisoner, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. She is being held without bond pending a hearing Monday in Chesterfield General District Court.
