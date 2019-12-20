Fireplace ashes in a plastic container placed on an outside balcony sparked a fire that damaged 19 apartments and displaced 35 residents last month at Old Buckingham Station in Midlothian, Chesterfield fire investigators have concluded.
The Nov. 23 blaze has been ruled accidental by Chesterfield fire marshals.
"The investigation concluded that all fire safety systems and building safety components were in place, properly maintained and working as designed," the fire marshals said in a statement.
They recommended that fireplace ashes be placed inside a metal container filled with water "to completely extinguish prior to disposal."
"Always keep the container away from combustible materials and any building or structure," the statement added.
The apartment where the ashes had been placed on the balcony was not identified.
About 40 firefighters were called to extinguish the two-alarm fire. No one was hurt or killed, but two cats and one dog died in the blaze.
The fire was the fourth at the complex in less than 25 years.
The other fires - in 1995, 1997 and 2010 - caused millions of dollars in damage and displaced scores of residents. The May 19, 1995 blaze displaced more than 100 people and cause $4 million in damage. No one was killed or injured, but the fire led to changes in the way Chesterfield officials oversee building inspection procedures for multifamily housing.
