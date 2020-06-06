Four inmates at the Chesterfield County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, but all of them remain asymptomatic, jail officials said Saturday.
The infections at the jail - the first known cases since the beginning of the pandemic - came to light after the Chesterfield Sheriff's Office was notified Wednesday that an inmate who was released two days earlier had tested positive for the coronavirus. Before his release, the inmate was housed in a pod with a relatively low population of 12 inmates, and never left the facility for a court appearance, Capt. Donald Huff said in a release.
Jail staff immediately decontaminated the housing area in question, and provided the remaining inmates with face masks. Jail medical personnel continuously monitored the inmates for any symptoms. In addition, the jail pod was isolated as a unit and no one was transported to court to limit potential exposures, Huff said.
Although none of the remaining 11 inmates displayed any signs of COVID-19, all were tested. Jail officials were notified late Friday that four of the 11 inmates tested positive for the virus, Huff said.
"These 4 inmates who remain asymptomatic were isolated and will be monitored by medical staff," Huff said. "The remaining 7 inmates who tested negative will also remain separate from the rest of the jail population and be retested in a few days."
The four inmates who tested positive, all of whom remain asymptomatic, were not newer committals and had been in the jail for several weeks, Huff said.
Since the start the COVID-19 pandemic over 12 weeks ago, the Chesterfield Jail launched a comprehensive screening process for all new committals that are brought to the facility, Huff said.
After an immediate screening for possible exposure and temperatures, new inmates are then individually held in a designated staging area for two or three days for medical evaluation. If they show no signs of being sick, they are then moved to another section of the jail for a second isolation stage of 14 days and only then placed in general population once medically cleared.
