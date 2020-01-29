Godwin and Tucker high schools in western Henrico County have been placed in "lock and teach" mode as a precaution while the police "address a situation elsewhere in the community," a county schools spokesman said.
"‘Lock and teach’ means that school and/or classroom doors are closed and locked while teachers continue to teach," said the spokesman, Andy Jenks, in a statement. "There is expected to be no further movement/transitions from class to class/building to building (Tucker is a 'campus style' school) until police clear the situation."
Jenks said additional police officers are assisting the school division with campus safety.
The nature of the situation that prompted the precaution was not specifically disclosed.
This is a breaking news update. Check back later for more information.
