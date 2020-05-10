Of all the ways people who knew her could have described Joan Cunningham Williams — free-spirit, artist, adventurer, intellectual — Manakin Sabot resident Kitty Williams has always treasured one descriptor above all others: mother.
After all, it was with her mother in mind that she, along with her three siblings, travelled last January to Poteau, Oklahoma to see the mural that Joan had created as part of the New Deal’s Federal Art Project in the early 1940s.
Kitty had grown up seeing photographs of her young, vivacious mother — just 24 when she travelled from her home in Rochester, New York, to Poteau to install the piece in a local post office — working intently on the piece, which depicts scenes from the region’s well-established cotton farming industry. But once there, seeing it in living color, “it was like seeing an old friend,” said Kitty.
According to what the siblings learned growing up, Joan had won the commission to create the mural after entering a nation-wide contest, and had actually painted it in Rochester before bringing it to Poteau to be installed.
Kitty said the siblings had been planning on going to see the piece for years, but work and other family commitments had made it difficult to coordinate all four schedules. Finally, however, after what Kitty described as a bit of eldest-sibling pestering on her part, the date was set.
Seeing it, she said, “was like stepping back in time.”
By the time Joan Cunningham Williams died in 1997, she had lived a life befitting the silver screen. A talented artist who had studied with Thomas Hart Benton at the Art Students League in New York, she worked in the 1930s with the muralist Jean Charlot, painted frescoes in Oklahoma and New Jersey and counted the abstract expressionist Jackson Pollack among her many art-world acquaintances.
During WWII she moved to Washington DC to do photo interpretation work for the Army Air Forces, and was posted by the Office of Strategic Services in London and Madrid. After meeting her soon-to-be husband Murat Williams in Spain, Joan would go on to play the role of diplomat’s wife with incomparable grace, her daughter remembers, traveling to posts in El Salvador, Romania, Switzerland, Greece and Israel.
“She could talk to anyone, and she was interested in everybody,” Kitty remembers, describing her mother as someone who never saw fit to simply follow the crowd. “She was just unique,” Kitty says. “I don’t think I have ever met anyone like her.”
Eventually, in a final, wonderful twist, Joan and Murat purchased a farm in Madison County, where she delighted in farm work and getting her hands dirty. One photo shows Joan on a tractor in the middle of a field, her face turned to the sun, the very picture of serenity.
As a mother, Kitty said, the example Joan set for her children was one of dignity, courage and boundless enthusiasm for life.
“The way she lived her life inspired us all,” Kitty said. “We are just so proud of her.”
