Everything becomes alive again in early spring.
Yes, and so do tent worms. Eastern tent caterpillars and spring web worms are all names for Malacosoma americanum, the dark furry worms that weave silky webs usually around the branches of black cherry, apple or crabapple trees.
A good lesson: the early bird annihilates the worm
Tent caterpillars aren’t normally a threat to mature, healthy trees. They eat away some tree leaves, but that’s the extent of their damage. Young trees, however, remain vulnerable.
There are several ways to remove these pests. The first way is to remove the webs by hand and kill the worms with a soapy solution. Aim to work early in the morning when the caterpillars are still inside their webs. If you think there are only a few worms within one of these nests, you’re very wrong. I’ve made this mistake. I expected a few dozen worms but discovered hundreds. You might want to use gloves. I gathered and dumped the worms in a bucket of soapy water-- trying hard not to gag. I used a solution of 1/3 cup of Murphy’s Oil Soap added to a quart of water. Dish washing fluid will work fine. For higher nests, pulling the webs down with a broomstick helps.
The tangled web the worms will weave
Fall web worm caterpillars are often confused with tent worms. But Hyphantria cunea begin their webs from the ends of tree branches. Fall web worms are often found on pecan, sourwood, and persimmon trees at the end of summer or fall. Yet paw paws and other trees often prove attractive to them. Fortunately, web worm damage is mostly cosmetic. Worry only if you have an already failing or distressed tree. Fall web worms can be eliminated the same way as spring web worms by pulling down and destroying the webs within reach. Should you use pesticide? If you do spray, remember to cover the foliage closest to the web mass. Spraying only the web will not kill all the caterpillars. The safest pesticide to use is Bacillus thuringiensis (BT) available at most garden centers. Sprays are best applied in the early morning or late afternoon. BT will not harm birds or beneficial insects.
Virginia McCown is a master gardener living in Central Virginia along with her garden and assorted creatures both great and small.
