Due to significant rainfall in the region, Goochland County has lifted the suspension of open air burning effective immediately.
Accordingly, effective immediately, the Goochland County Fire Marshal has lifted the open burning ban for Goochland County originally issued on Oct. 8, 2019 and reinstated previously issued open burning permits that had been suspended.
Open burning permits that were suspended during the ban may be extended for the period of time that the suspension was in effect.
“Thank you to the Goochland County community for abiding by the open burning ban, your adherence helped to prevent brush and forest fires during a critical time,” said Eddie Ferguson, Goochland County Chief of Fire-Rescue & Emergency Services. “We remind everyone to be careful with any kind of ignition sources outside year-round, this includes being very cautious to properly dispose of smoking materials.”
All residents and businesses are reminded that Goochland County has an Open Burning Ordinance that regulates open burning in the county year-round. Additional information on the Open Burning Ordinance can be found on Goochland County Fire-Rescue and Emergency Services webpage http://www.goochlandva.us/304/Fire-Rescue-and-Emergency-Services.
It is also important to note that before any open burning the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office must be notified at (804) 556-5348 with the location and times of the burning.
Citizens and businesses with questions about the Open Burning Ordinance can contact Goochland County’s Office of Fire-Rescue & Emergency Services at (804) 556-5304.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.