It may not end up being a straight path from start to finish, but local animal lovers may finally be able to begin counting down to the opening of the county’s long-awaited new animal shelter.
Goochland County announced this week that an agreement has been reached with the Hourigan construction firm to complete construction on the new Goochland County Animal Protection and Adoption Center. On Monday, October 21st a notice to proceed with construction was issued by the County for the project. Hourigan had been serving as the interim contractor since July 2019.
The construction of the new state-of-the art facility, built with county funds and contributions raised from the community, had been previously delayed due to the termination of the project’s original general contractor.
“Hourigan, who recently completed the Goochland Cares building and continues to work on the Sheltering Arms Rehab Institute in eastern Goochland, has been extremely patient while we have worked through this complex situation,” said John A. Budesky, County Administrator. Their commitment to the County and working with us to complete this project has been exemplary.”
It is estimated that construction on the project will wrap up in late winter or early spring 2020.
According to a statement issued by the administration on Tuesday, “It is the County’s obligation and commitment to build a shelter that is well constructed and will serve the community for many years to come. We remain grateful for the gracious and ongoing support and our partnership with Goochland Pet Lovers. We share a joint commitment to creating a shelter and caring environment our residents and pets deserve.”
Shelter operations will continue at the Central High Complex location (2748 Dogtown Road) until the new shelter is completed. The shelter is currently housing many animals waiting for forever homes, and the entire community is invited to visit and consider adopting a new pet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.