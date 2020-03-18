As the global situation concerning the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, Goochland County Public Schools have extended their school closures, effectively cancelling or postponing all of Goochland High School’s athletic activities through Saturday, April 11.

According to school officials, the closures will includes the schools’ regularly scheduled spring break, and in addition to the regular academic day, all practices, games, and events will be cancelled until further notice.

Goochland had initially cancelled all events up to March 30, which currently remains the Virginia High School League’s first play date for the spring seasons after it was initially pushed back from Monday, March 16.

Should the spring season begin on Tuesday, April 14, following Goochland High School’s Spring Break, Goochland’s competition window would total eight to nine weeks, including state championship tournaments.

