Post 201

Andrew Cheatham watches the ball leave his bat in an American Legion Post 201 Juniors postseason home game versus Post 156 on July 24, 2019. Post 201 will hold baseball signups and tryouts on Father’s Day, June 21, at Fighting Creek Park at 5:30 p.m.

 File/Powhatan Today

This summer, local baseball is finally in the cards.

American Legion is working to provide baseball players a place to play this summer. Work is under way to get the season started, and American Legion’s Post 201 will hold signups and tryouts on Father’s Day, June 21, at Fighting Creek Park at 5:30 p.m.

It’s expected that the official season will begin the first week of July.

Post 201 anticipates having two teams. Last year’s 19-year-olds are invited to come back as well.

