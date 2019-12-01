On Tuesday, Dec. 10, GoochlandCares will once again welcome shoppers to its annual Jingle Bell Bazaar, offering a chance to finish your Christmas Shopping while helping your Goochland neighbors
The popular event, presented by the Richmond Country Club, will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
Over 40 exhibitors, including Linda’s Wreaths, Dementi Studios, Stella and Dot, Cutco, Claville Fashion Truck, Rivah Breeze, Creative Ahoy, Style Delivered, and Boo Bug Jewelry, will feature one-of-a-kind items, including clothing, jewelry, artwork, food, toys, glasswork, home decor, themed gifts, and more. Happy Hour Shopping, featuring hors d’oeuvres and cash bar, will take place from 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Offering a truly unique selection, the Jingle Bell Bazaar is “the perfect place to shop for the hard-to-please folks on your list,” says Margaret Nuckols, event co-chair. “And all proceeds benefit GoochlandCares’ twelve programs which address issues of health, hunger, shelter, and safety affecting low-income and uninsured Goochland area residents.”
In addition to free admission, plentiful free parking is also available on site. The always-popular Holiday Luncheon and Fashion Show will take place from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. or 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. The cost to attend one of the shows is $25 per person, and reservations are required.
Tickets are available at www.bit.ly/JBBLuncheon2019 or by calling (804) 556-0708.
Proceeds from the Jingle Bell Bazaar benefit GoochlandCares, a private, 501(c)(3), non-profit organization that provides health care and basic human services to Goochland area residents in need. Visit us at www.GoochlandCares.org for more information.
