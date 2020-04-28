Budesky has been a champion for county and for our local pets
Dear Editor,
It is with deep heartfelt appreciation that we express our sincere thanks to John Budesky for his support and significant contribution to Goochland Pet Lovers and in general to our great county.
John hit the ground running only a few short years ago and soon established himself as a capable and able Chief Executive Officer of Goochland County. Our involvement and interaction with him helped Goochland Pet Lovers develop momentum that proved to be very valuable in our fund-raising efforts. Our goal was to raise $1.5 million. This was the amount necessary to enable Goochland County to add the adoption wing to the new soon to be opened Goochland Animal shelter.
Even though he was new at his job as County Administrator and had an overwhelming amount on his plate, he was able to find the time to help GPL establish itself as a viable and successful organization. Our public/private partnership began to work very smoothly. We initially developed a memorandum of understanding with the County through John Budesky and his staff, including Tim Clough, Chief Animal Control officer, Julie Lawrence, head of the shelter, and Derek Stamey, Assistant County Administrator. We all began to work side by side during the campaign that initially had a goal that everyone felt would take several years to reach. We quickly began to accomplish much more than we initially anticipated. We were able to raise most of the $1.5 million within our first year and completed the goal in 18 months. John served as an ex-officio member of GPL Board, and several of his staff regularly attended our meetings. John encouraged Dr. Jeremy Raley, Goochland County School Superintendent, to join our Board as well.
John ensured that GPL was included in many functions, presentations and events, giving us much needed exposure and helping us build our brand. He kept us informed and worked with us to develop our fund-raising capability. He arranged several presentations by GPL before the Board of Supervisors which, in turn, provided more support for our mission.
Needless to say, we will miss John Budesky tremendously, not only for what he did to help Goochland Pet Lovers, but additionally for substantially contributing his knowledge and expertise to Goochland County overall. He has left his positive footprint all over Goochland and he will be remembered for his undying dedication to his job and for making Goochland County a much better place to live, work and play. And for our Animal friends, he has helped provide a wonderful, state of the art, animal shelter that will be here for many years in the future for us all to be very proud of.
God Speed to our friend and always stay in touch.
Paws Up for John.
Wayne Dementi
Inaugural, President
Cindy Pryor, Inaugural Campaign Chair
Tom Winfree, Inaugural Chairman
Mounting evidence suggests COVID-19 won’t live up to hype
Dear Editor,
I thoroughly enjoyed the several fascinating letters last week from Dr. Carchman, Wayne Thacker, and Eilene Ford. I appreciate their opinions even if they are wrong.
It seems like these folks have been watching too much CNN and MSNBC, which should have their FCC licenses revoked for false reporting and scaring the American public.
Anyway, we are now seeing more statistics about the coronavirus that suggests the disease is not much more deadly for the vast majority of people than many other diseases or causes of death. And the disease is really not all that bad for most healthy people.
The coronavirus is mostly a cause of death in nursing homes and not in the general public. It has been documented that the coronavirus kills mostly elderly people already weakened by physical infirmities.
So why should we crash the American economy, put millions of people out of work and facing poverty, all to save a few thousands of elderly folks and weaklings who are going to die eventually anyway.
What happened to all the religious folks who believe in God and paradise?
When I see someone wearing a mask I know that is not a religious person who believes in paradise.
What I see is someone scared to die and maybe go to paradise or the other place.
And further, I taught riot control in the National Guard for many years and I will tell you it is not much of a stretch from the recent nationwide peaceful demonstrations against the shutdowns to full scale riots.
It doesn’t take much of a spark to turn a peaceful demonstration into a riot and looting.
The coronavirus may prove to be one of the biggest and most costly hoaxes generated by American news media in history.
The old saying “if it Bleeds it Leeds” is still very true in modern news media.
Art Bachman
Gum Spring
Risk to our economy outweighs reward of halting virus spread
Dear Editor,
I read, with some angst, the letters written to you from Wayne Thacker and Eileen Ford. Their letters demonize a fellow citizen, Art Bachman, for simply sharing his opinion…a tactic used by many of a certain political party.
Their letters seem to suggest that saving human lives is more important than business for the American economy and its citizens. I find their premise to be noble but significantly flawed. In Thacker’s letter, he maintains he has seen no business statistic or financial forecast “that demonstrates to me that the risk of hundreds of thousands of lives outweighs the benefits of a temporarily interrupted business as usual.” He is either not looking hard enough or flat out wrong! Twenty-two million unemployed Americans, a drop of 8.7 percent in economic activity in one month and a 78 percent drop in manufacturing activity in 30 days. Let’s start there.
Virginia, as of today, has 6,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19, that’s one for every 1,338 Virginians. Half have recovered. We have 151 deaths…that is one for every 54,000 Virginians. I do not see hundreds of thousands of deaths.
What’s more, we learn more about this disease daily and are working to treat it and develop a vaccine faster than ever before. Why is that possible? Because of our ability to rely on science advanced directly because of capitalism.
How many retirements will not happen? How many young families, successful in their economic health just 45 days ago, are now ruined or severely set back because of the stay at home extension into June? How many Virginians are mentally going through tough times? How many people are now feeling scared and helpless because of the actions taken and extended by our democratically controlled state government? How many small businesses will never re-open?
You, Mr. Thacker, may see the benevolence of shutting down the United States of America temporarily to save “hundreds of thousands of lives.” I see a man, and many just like you, that is blind to the millions of failed lives due to economic loss for years to come to temporarily slow a viral ,flu-like disease that has yet to infect .002 percent of our country’s population. I believe we need to rethink the opportunity cost or our Governor’s actions and find out exactly who he is trying to help!
Mark Smith
Crozier, Va.
