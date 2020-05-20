Leon Haughton remembers it like it was yesterday.
He remembers those times when he was a four-year-old playing with the eight- and nine-year-olds.
He can remember not touching the field until the final two minutes of every game.
Fast forward to April 4, 2020.
That day, the 6-foot-4 wide receiver from Benedictine announced his first Division I collegiate offer from Penn State University.
Within less than 40 days, the sophomore had eight D1 offers to his name.
“It’s an amazing feeling. It’s moments like these you dream about, but you never think about, ‘What if it actually happens?’” Haughton said. “I am humbled and excited at the same time.”
After receiving his first offer, Haughton from April 9 to May 12 announced collegiate offers from Virginia, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Nebraska, Buffalo and Wake Forest.
Reaching this point for Haughton was the result of “a lot of praying, countless hardworking hours and, last but not least,” his coaches.
“I know that my coaches have been looking out for me when it has come to my recruitment,” he said. “This wouldn’t be possible without my coaches!”
Haughton this past season made 30 catches for 600 yards and seven touchdowns. His season highlights included two touchdown receptions of 31 and 33 yards in a 49-26 win over Catholic, 109 receiving yards on four catches in a 47-0 win over King William, 97 yards and a 63-yard touchdown reception on three catches in Benedictine’s 56-28 state semifinal win over Trinity Episcopal and 63 yards on two catches in the Cadets’ 2019 Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I state championship triumph over rival St. Christopher's, 14-6.
In his big-play touchdown versus Trinity in the state semifinals, Haughton broke away from the cornerback, who hesitated as Nick Turner rolled around to his left and aired out the pass to a wide-open Haughton, who secured the catch at the 20-yard line and kept running the rest of the way to the house.
He also had a catch to remember against Georgetown Prep.
From the opponent's 15 yard line, he shot past the defensive back who shifted over to try and cover him, then leaped up in the end zone in front of another defender who jumped up. Haughton high-pointed the ball and landed on his feet in the end zone, having secured the touchdown reception.
The Prototyp currently has Haughton ranked as the 48th top wide receiver in the nation for the Class of 2022.
With all sports currently on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Haughton’s main priority has been staying in shape as he prepares for his high school junior season. Certain days of the week, he works on his hip and flexibility. He’ll go on runs around his neighborhood, and he’ll go to the field a few times every week to work out with a few of his teammates and work on his route running, speed and conditioning.
“As soon as I received these offers, I was very humbled and honored,” Haughton said. “Going into next season I want to make sure that each and every college that has offered me will not regret their decision.
“With that being said, I can’t let them down. I’m determined to get better!” he said. “This year I will be better than last year and next year I am going to be better than this year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.