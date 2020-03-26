County Administrator John A. Budesky has announced his resignation from Goochland County, after being appointed as the next County Administrator for Hanover County.
Mr. Budesky served as County Administrator since August 1, 2016, after being appointed by the Board of Supervisors on July 7, 2016. In his time with the county he developed a dedicated and collaborative team to serve the Board of Supervisors and citizens of Goochland County. He focused on improving and enhancing the services offered to our community.
During his tenure, Goochland County earned its second AAA rating and became the smallest county in the nation to achieve a Aaa rating from Moody’s Investment Services. He kicked off the multi-phase replacement of the county’s financial system as well as established an innovative 25-year capital improvement program. In addition, the county initiated and completed multiple projects including construction of the new Animal Shelter, Hadensville Fire Station 6, the Emergency Communication Center & Operations Center, and the renovation of the Central High School Cultural and Educational Center.
"On behalf of the Board of Supervisors, I want to express our heartfelt appreciation and at the same time reluctantly accept Mr. Budesky’ s resignation as the Goochland County Administrator,” shared Susan Lascolette, Chair of the Board of Supervisors. “Mr. Budesky has been a valued member of our leadership team and has contributed immeasurably to our success. While we are losing an outstanding leader, I take comfort in knowing we are gaining a trusted regional partner. We wish him the very best in his new position.”
Prior to serving as Goochland County’s County Administrator, Mr. Budesky worked as a Hanover County Deputy County Administrator. He began his local government management career as a department head in Washington County, Maryland, also served as County Administrator of New Kent County from 2005-2009 before being named Executive Director of the Virginia Workers’ Compensation Commission. His more than 25 years of local government experience also includes city management experience from Hagerstown, Maryland and Manassas, Virginia.
“It has truly been an honor to serve the Board of Supervisors and the citizens of Goochland County. I am extremely proud of the entire staff and leadership team that we have grown and developed over my tenure. Together we have accomplished a great deal for our residents and business community,” shared John Budesky, County Administrator. “Goochland is in good hands as I make this transition and will be well into the future. I have developed a great number of professional and personal relationships within Goochland and value the trust and respect we have developed in just under four years. I will truly miss the Goochland Team; however, I look forward to being a great neighbor and regional partner with this special community for years to come.”
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, Mr. Budesky will continue serving Goochland County through June 30th, 2020 allowing an orderly transition to occur. During this period, the Goochland County Board of Supervisors and Mr. Budesky will initiate a planned transition and begin the recruitment process for a new County Administrator.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.