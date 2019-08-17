Farm market

To highlight the importance of local markets, Virginia’s Commissioner of Agriculture Jewel Bronaugh, second from the right, visited the Goochland Courthouse market on Tuesday, Aug. 8. Local county officials Todd Kilduff, far right, and Paul Drumwright joined in the celebration as Bronaugh presented a proclamation by Gov. Ralph Northam to Kim Hutchinson, president of the Va. Farmers’ Market Association. At the far right is Jennifer Hanson, Market Manager for the Goochland Farmers Market.

