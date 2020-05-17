In 2017 Congress designated the Friday before Memorial Day as National Poppy Day, recognizing the red poppy as the national symbol of remembrance for our fallen military. This year, May 22, has been designated as that day.
Usually the American Legion Auxiliary would be present in the community passing out poppies and collecting donations around Memorial Weekend. This year, however, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the American Legion Family will host a Poppy Day drive-through event at the American Legion Hall, located at 3386 River Road west in Goochland on Friday May 22, Saturday May 23 and Memorial Day, May 24 from 10 a.m. to noon each day. Poppies will be given out and small children will receive a flag.
While donations to the Poppy Fund are gladly accepted, they are not required. One hundred percent of the donations collected are used to support active duty military, veterans and their families. Can’t make this event? The American Legion also accept donations through the organization’s website at https://www.auxiliary215goochlandva.org/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.