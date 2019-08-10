Despite a major construction project taking place just steps from their Goochland cidery, Courthouse Creek Cider owners Eric and Liza Cioffi insist that their operation remains very much open for business.
While the ongoing repairs to the bridge over Courthouse Creek are expected to have part of Maidens Road shut down until some time in October — meaning anyone who wants to visit the cidery coming West from Route 6 will need to go up to Fairground Rd, take a right and then take another right on Maidens — Liza said she’s hoping it won’t put a damper on what has been a strong summer turnout for the four-year-old operation.
“We’re hoping we don’t see too much of a drop off,” said Liza, who has also been working with VDOT to make sure potential customers know that the signs indicating only local traffic is allowed on the road do not apply to them.
“If we are open you are still more than welcome to drive down,” she said.
Courthouse Creek Cider is located at 1581 Maidens Road (the company also has another bustling location in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition) and the tasting room is open Fridays from 5-8 p.m., Saturdays from 12-7 p.m., and Sunday from 12-5 p.m. For more information, visit the company on Facebook or on the web at www.courthousecreek.com.
