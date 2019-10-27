Goochland Co. 5 Fire & Rescue Auxiliary will sponsor its 2019 Fall Food & Frills celebration from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Co. 5 Firehouse, located at 2710 Fairground Road. The annual bake sale will feature wonderful homemade baked goods and country ham biscuits, and breakfast and lunch will be available for purchase. Celebration spaces for local crafters and vendors will be available for a $ 20 donation per space. Some of this year’s featured vendors will include Chalk Couture, Nina’s Jams & Jellies, Brenda’s Wreaths, Kelly’s Crafts, Color Streets, Christina’s Crafts, Simply S & S, Paparazzi Jewelry, and Southern Twine Design. Tickets for the 64th Annual Co. 5 Fire & Rescue Gun Raffle, featuring a Browning Maxus Hunter 12-Gauge Shotgun, may be purchased in advance from any Co. 5 fire or rescue member or on site the day of the drawing. For further information, call (804) 556-4135.

