The growth of the young Goochland wrestling program continued this past winter as two wrestlers, freshman Reese Vincent and senior Connor Duncan, represented the Bulldogs in the Class 3 state championships, a notable improvement over last year when Goochland, which was at that time still in Class 2, didn’t have anyone compete in the tournament.
In his first match, Vincent, wrestling at 138 pounds, ran into the No. 1 wrestler in his bracket, eventual state champion Patrick Jordon (New Kent) and took a loss by pin. With the loss, Vincent was bumped to the elimination bracket, where he lost by pin to Liberty Christian’s Connor McCann.
Duncan, wrestling at 220, lost his first match to Spotswood’s Benjamin Conahan and, in the first round of the elimination bracket, took Tabb’s Xavier Martin to overtime but lost by a 4-2 decision.
“It was a good experience for both of them. I’m sure, since Reese is just a freshman, he will be back for the next few years.” said Mike Nadder, who led the Goochland wrestling team as the head coach.
The Bulldogs are losing several seniors following the conclusion of the 2019-20 season.
“We are really going to miss my 170 pounder, Jon Daly, who was such a big part of the team and [whom] everyone counted on for leadership,” Nadder said. “He had a tough weight class and was not able to qualify for the state, but he remained the team leader.”
The Bulldogs will also miss Ethan Ford, whom Nadder described as one of the strongest kids he’s ever coached.
“He worked harder than anybody in the off-season, but unfortunately he ran into a couple of studs in the region tournament and was not able to qualify for the state tournament,” Nadder said.
And Duncan, who this past football season achieved Second Team All-State, First Team All-Region and First Team All-District and helped his Bulldogs football team reach the 2019 state semifinals, was also named the team's most valuable wrestler for the 2019-20 season.
“I’ve never seen an athlete come along so far in such a short period of time,” Nadder said. “This was technically his first year of wrestling and had he been with the team the year before, I believe he would’ve placed in the state. He had an unbelievable run and I’m very proud of him.”
Team managers, Rilie Bass and Bre Johnson, both of whom were a huge part of the program according to Nadder, are also graduating this year.
“Next year is going to look quite different,” Nadder said.
The Bulldogs are expecting to return Ayden Doczi, who at the moment is likely to compete as the team’s heavyweight, and are also bringing back a couple more upper-weight wrestlers who did not make the starting lineup this year.
“I’m really excited to see how things pan out next year because we have so many middleweights coming back,” Nadder said.
The Bulldogs had multiple freshmen, including Vincent, Riley Hite and John Summitt, start this year. They also have several wrestlers who will be competing in their third year, including Will Browning, Grant Heidel and Blake Smith.
“Expecting some good things from Max Moreno and Corey Vincent who will be seniors next year and [in] their fourth year with the team,” Nadder said. “I expect them to do very well next year.”
The key, he noted, is going to be getting all of the right people in the right weight classes and not having any good wrestlers sitting.
Nadder said that, while their team record was not very impressive, the Bulldogs probably had the toughest schedule of any high school in the Richmond area because of their division and who they were wrestling.
“We wrestled three of the top five teams in the area including Benedictine, Cosby and Powhatan,” Nadder said. “My kids did not back down to anyone and always came out aggressive.
“I set such a tough schedule so that we could be ready for the postseason and not get caught off-guard at any of the tournaments.”
Following the end of this season, Nadder is stepping down into a volunteer role with the team. His assistant coach Jeremy Wampler, whom Nadder said worked extremely hard with some of the middle school kids and with trying to establish a younger base so that the program can continue to grow, will step into the role of head coach next year. Nadder said they’ve established themselves as an up-and-coming program, and that they will continue to wrestle some of the top teams.
“And at some point,” he said, “we will beat them.”
