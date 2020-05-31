LeMontr’e X Taylor is a recent graduate of Western Michigan University Cooley Law School, where he received his Juris Doctorate Degree. During his time at WMUCooley Law School, he was the class representative for his class and elections chair for the Student Bar Assosiotion. LeMontr’e was a ember of the mock trial team, president of the American Bar Association and Phi Delta Phi International Legal Honor Society. He was also a member of the Black Law Students Associatin and was a publicity editor for WMU Cooley Law School, Law RReview.He enjoys community service and was a volunteers of America particant, as well as volunteerd for a nonprofit called “Cardboard Box Prophets,” which helps the homeless find shelter every week and donates clothes to homeless men and women living in the park. LeMontr’e plans to sit for the Maryland Bar Examinyaion in July. He would like to pursue a career in corporate litigation and to one day open up his own law practice. LeMontr’e lives by the quote “The chance you take, the people you meet, the people you love, the faith you have. That’s what’s going to define you.”—Denzel Washington.
* * *
On May 15, with no fanfare due to the current nationwide lockdown, Goochland resident, Christine Kemmerly completed her senior year at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Wanting to become a veterinarian, she majored in Zoology and Pre-Veterinary Medicine. She completed the four-year program in just three years and, having gotten straight “A”s with the exception of one “B+” in German, graduated with Honors with Distinction and Summa Cum Laude. She was asked to join the nation’s most prestigious honor society, Phi Beta Kappa. Christine has worked for years at the Goochland Animal Clinic and interned at the Equine Clinic in Ashland during her senior year of high school. She was also a member of an animal genetics research team at Miami University from the beginning of her freshman year and was the Treasurer of the University’s pre-Vet Club during her senior year.
In addition to her animal studies, Christine also minored in photography and was scheduled to be the featured artist at the university’s Natural History Museum. Her exhibit included hundreds of photographs of animal eyes and was to be the museum’s main attraction in their 50th Anniversary Earth Day celebration before the lockdown delayed the showing.
Christine is also a competitive swimmer who was a member of the university’s traveling Swim Club. During her senior year, Christine was the club’s President. She organized the practices and scheduled the swim meets for the year. Christine will begin her graduate work at the University of Missouri in the fall.
