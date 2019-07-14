Despite hitting a major snag earlier this year, work on Goochland County’s new Animal Protection and Adoption Center in once again moving forward.
The construction of the 14,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility had been previously delayed due to the termination of the original general contractor.
This week it was announced that the County has reached an agreement with the original contractor’s bonding company and identified a replacement contractor to finish the project. According to information provided by the county earlier this week, Hourigan Construction will serve as the interim general contractor and will continue until a permanent general contractor can be identified.
“The County greatly appreciates the efforts of Hourigan Construction, who recently completed the Goochland Cares building and continues to work on the Sheltering Arms Rehab Institute, a joint venture with VCU Health project in the eastern end of the County,” said County Administrator John A. Budesky.
Once completed, the new facility on Hidden Rock Lane will include a spacious new adoption, care and education center, as well as a vastly upgraded shelter to take the place of the cramped space that was previously located in the same location.
The project is a partnership between Goochland County and the nonprofit Goochland Pet Lovers organization, which was founded to support the mission of creating the new shelter.
Shelter operations will continue at the Central High Complex location (2748 Dogtown Road) until the new shelter is completed. All members of the community are invited to visit the facility and see the animals currently awaiting adoption.
